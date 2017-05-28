Mobile Apps for Small Business Accounting

Two of the most important tasks in any small business are dealing with your accounting type tasks, and getting paid for your products and services, and if you’ve ever got behind with either of these you know, what a nightmare it can be. Here are a few mobile apps that can help you with these mission critical tasks.

QuickBooks

QuickBooks is one of the best apps available for small business accounting. It helps you run your business by giving a full picture of all aspects of your company’s finances. It can be used to track sales and expenses, view financial statements including profit-and-loss reports, and pay your employees and vendors. You can also create invoices and track unpaid invoices.

It connects with thousands of accounts, including your business bank account, credit cards, PayPal and more, uploading all of the data from these sources into the one app. You can also make tax time more painless thanks to the ability to upload photos of receipts from your phone.

The app is free through their online service. Prices for the online service vary depending on the plan you choose. They do have a 30-day free trial that can help you decide if QuickBooks is right for you.

Link – https://quickbooks.intuit.com/mobile/

FreshBooks

This app gives small business owners and freelance workers a simple way to manage and track invoices. You can create a personalized, professional-looking invoice, automatically bill your clients for recurring invoices, and accept credit cards on your mobile device.

You can also track and organize expenses and create customizable business reports, such as profit-and-loss statements. It isn’t as robust as QuickBooks, but it is easy to use. Online pricing varies depending on the number of staff who will be using the service, but there is a 30-day free trial. The mobile app is free.

Link – https://www.freshbooks.com/mobile-apps

Wave

Wave has been designed for small businesses owner, independent contractors and sole proprietors, allowing businesses to track sales and expenses, manage invoices and customer payments, pay employees, scan receipts and generate accounting reports.

You can also use the personal finance software, to keep all your financial information in one place. You can download the Wave software from their website and the app from the Apple store.

Link – https://www.waveapps.com/

Gusto

Gusto is a payroll, taxes and benefits app. You can add employees easily and they will automatically be reported as a new hire to the government. It handles all local, state and federal tax filings and automates deductions for benefits and workers’ comp payments. It will also email digital pay stubs to employees. It charges a base price of per month, plus a per-employee fee.

Link – https://gusto.com/

PayPal

PayPal allows you to get paid easily no matter what kind of business you are running. Link your credit, debit and other bank accounts to your PayPal account so you can get paid, or pay people, quickly and easily. They also offer an app that will allow you to attach PayPal’s card reader to a tablet or other device and use it as a portable register, swiping credit cards in person.

The standard merchant plan is free and allows you to accept credit cards and PayPal on your site and in store. Receiving payments will usually incur a small fee based on a percentage of the transaction.

The Pro plan charges a monthly fee, plus a per-transaction fee for payments and invoicing. PayPal is easy to use and a good payment acceptance method because so many people have a PayPal account. Even if they don’t, they can still pay you via credit card through the interface.

Link – https://www.paypal.com/us/webapps/mpp/mobile-apps

Try these accounting and payment apps and see what a difference they make to your finances and to your business, let’s face it anything that gives you more time to actually work on your business isn’t a bad thing and if you can also get an extra round of golf every so often… well, you get the idea.