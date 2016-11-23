Meeting Your Business Goals during the Holiday Season

The holidays can be a fun and exciting time but also a trying time for a business owner. You’ll find that you are being pulled in more directions than normal. But, the good news is that this happens every single year, so as a business owner you can plan in advance for this issue and make the most of it.

Adjust Your Calendar

You’re simply not going to be able to keep up the same schedule during the holidays as you normally do. It doesn’t even matter if you’re the celebrating kind or not; everyone else is, and they will. Businesses will close, delivery schedules will change, and everyone will get busier. Be prepared by adjusting your calendar to note these changes.

Be Realistic with Yourself

You’re not superman or superwoman. You need down time, and you need to be realistic about how much time things really take. Traffic might be worse; it may take an hour longer to just get out of Walmart.

Schedule in Everything

You should do this all the time, but it’s even more important now. Whether it’s lunch with the husband, a spa date with your best friend, or picking up the kids from soccer practice, you should put it in the schedule. That way, you can see at a glance what you’re going to do today and the coming weeks and months.

Plan Ahead

The way people succeed is through a plan. If you don’t make plans, as they say, you are planning to fail. You’re going to succeed so you’re going to make a plan in advance for how you’ll deal with the holidays, what promotions you’ll have, and what your goals are.

Go Minimalistic

When it comes to clothing for parties during the holidays, whether business or personal, go minimalistic. Choose classic lines and classic colors and items that can mix and match so you can wear just a couple items to many events with slight changes.

Go to the Parties

You never know where you’ll meet your next joint venture partner. Getting invited and going to holiday parties is more about the connections at times than the holiday. You can meet a lot of people in a short period of time by doing the holiday party circuit. Don’t forget your business cards in case someone asks.

Don’t Make Excuses

It’s easy to make an excuse about not getting work done or goals accomplished during the holidays. But you don’t want to wimp out and make excuses about it. Instead, adjust your schedule and set realistic goals.

Learn to Say No

By keeping a good calendar and schedule, you know how much free time you have. You know at a glance how long it’s going to take you to accomplish all your holiday promotions. So, having that information you can now easily say no to things that have no benefit for you.

The holidays require some special finagling, but you can do it and even come out better than normal due to creating a schedule and planning in advance. As long as you’re realistic, you can make and meet all your goals for your business this holiday season.