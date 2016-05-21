Let’s Have Fun – It’s Not All Serious Business

Are you in business, a leader or serious about your career? Chances are you are, and that often means you have trouble balancing have fun and business. You think that you have to act like a boss to be the boss and all too often this means that fun is out of the window, whereas business should and can be fun. Especially as you will spend the vast majority of your waking life working, so why not also have fun with what you do for most of your life? It will not only make work more enjoyable, and your business more profitable but it will also make your whole life better.

Fun and Humor Is Energizing

When you laugh and are are happy, it releases endorphins that give you more energy to help you keep working. If you can bring that fun to yourself and your team if you have one, you’ll see that everyone is more energetic and works even more with those little fun and humor breaks.

Fun and Humor Build Memories

When you build goodwill with your audience, customers, and co-workers, it often starts with memories. Fun and humor can make for excellent bonding memories that make this bond stronger.

Fun and Humor Can Break Tension

If something is heavy and causing getting you down, having some fun or poking fun with humor at a situation can help break that tension. This works well when speaking in public if you’re nervous. Poking fun at something will make you and others laugh, which will immediately release tension and put you more at ease.

Fun and Humor Increase Productivity

When people are happy, energized and lacking tension, they tend to work harder, faster and more accurately. Think of all those days when you were super productive.

Fun and Humor Boost Creativity

If you are having fun and happy you’ll be much more creative, your creativity will sprout like you never thought possible. Creativity also helps you feel good. If you have a business that is very fact based or data centric, find a way to be creative with that information such as creating infographics and such like.

Fun and Humor Make People Feel Wonderful

When you are having fun, you have more energy, and you feel much. Your blood pressure will often go down. Life seems a pleasure, and work seems like fun, simply be inserting fun and humor into your day.

Fun and Humor Builds Loyal Communities

When people see the fun and humorous side of you, such as singing karaoke at an event on Saturday night, that is going to bleed over into the work day and business… in fact don’t use that as an example if you sing like me, if I sang on a Saturday night people would be taking time of work to avoid and chance of me singing again. But the point is this helps people feel closer to you and this makes them want to do business with you.

Fun and Humor Makes Even Bad News Better

Have you heard the saying that a little sugar makes the medicine go down. Well, a little fun and humor, delivered tactfully and at the appropriate time, will make bad news go down better too. There is always going to be bad news, or mistakes, but you can turn them around and see the humor in it.

Having fun in business is possible and should be actively encouraged. You can have fun and get work done. You can bring energy, life and fun to the business environment in a way that doesn’t stop your business from being successful but actually improves its success and helps you not only retain staff but also customers.