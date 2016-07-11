Learn from Every Mistake to Avoid Repeating It

One of the most important things you can do is to learn from not only your mistakes but also other people’s mistakes. That’s why they say that in business that you shouldn’t seek to always reinvent the wheel but instead to improve upon it. There is no reason why you can’t learn from those who went before you, and then add to it to make it better. Repeating mistakes is what can hold you back from success, so that’s why it’s very important to learn from every mistake and avoid repeating them.

Seek Acceptance

Remember that mistakes are important components of success, so first you need to accept that you have to make mistakes to experience success. Mistakes are just part of your journey and you will make them. If you accept that they’re part of your journey, it will make experiencing mistakes easier to learn from.

Forgive Yourself Your Mistakes

As you move through life, one of the biggest problems that happen from mistakes is the inability to forgive yourself. Everyone on earth makes mistakes and if you’re one of the people who are trying new things and to start a business going out of your comfort zone, you’re going to make even more mistakes. It’s okay; forgive yourself.

Analyze What You Could Have Done Differently

When a mistake is made, it’s important to look at the entire situation to figure out what you could have done differently. Look back at different junctures where you had a choice. With hindsight you can now see more clearly what might have worked better and why. Don’t beat yourself up; just acknowledge this fact.

Ask Others for Their Opinion about the Situation

There are experts that you can ask for opinions, such as life coaches or business coaches as well as your community. Share your store and ask for opinions. Don’t worry about criticisms because that’s going to help you in the long run. The important thing is to learn from what people say and toss out the rest.

When you make a mistake you’ll learn more about your limits, and usually you can go so much farther than you think you can go. You’ll expand where you can go and what you can do by pushing your limits.

Reveal Factors We May Have Missed

When mistakes happen, there is a huge opportunity to realize things that you didn’t know at the time. For example, you might learn that you’re weak on a certain skill and need to bone up, or you might learn that you’re really good at something too.

How to Recognize Opportunities

If you never take chances which mean you might make a mistake, you may miss great opportunities. And actually making a mistake may reveal even more opportunities than having a success.

Congratulate Yourself

The honest truth is, if you’ve made a mistake that means you’ve gone out of your comfort zone and pushed yourself and taken a risk. You should congratulate yourself for your fortitude and then move on.

Mistakes are part of success and without mistakes no one would ever learn anything. There is a belief that is borne out by experience that real growth comes from learning from mistakes because once you make one, if you learn from the lesson you can go a lot farther than you may have ever thought.