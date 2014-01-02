Law of Attraction and Your Business

What is the law of attraction? In simple terms, it means that your thoughts manifest the outcome of your life. That means that whatever your thoughts are, whether negative or positive, will be the overall outcome of your life and business.

A few of the other aspects of the law of attraction are visualizing, feeling the things you want deeply, gratitude and vision boards.

If you’re looking to improve your business, and your life for that matter, then giving the law of attraction a try is certainly worth it. Here are a few tips to help you get started:

#1 – Change your mindset. By changing your belief system you will change your life. If you’d like more money, see yourself as having money – breathe, live and actually feel what it is like to be wealthy. Your mindset affects your life greatly and if you don’t feel you’re worthy of success then it’s going to be difficult to actually succeed. Start seeing yourself as successful and the true person you want to be.

#2 – Show gratitude. It’s important to celebrate the things we already have rather than concentrating on what we don’t have. You can do this by being grateful for the small things in your life. It may help to keep a gratitude journal where you write down what you are grateful for each day. You can do it at any time of day that suits you, but in the evening or morning usually works well for most people.

Gratitude is a powerful feeling and thought. The more grateful you are, the more likely you are to attract more positive things into your life.

#3 – Visualize your life. Whatever it is you want, play it out in your mind. See your life as you really want it to be, playing as though it were a movie in your mind. This sort of visualization is extremely important in achieving success – if you see it and feel it, you can therefore achieve it; this is the basis of the law of attraction.

#4 – Feel the changes. It’s not just enough to visualize the things you want in life. It’s important to actually feel them. As you visualize, actually experience the feelings of the things you’d like to achieve. What does it feel like to have more money, to have more freedom, to be successful? Go through the feelings in your mind as though you are already experiencing those things in your current life.

#5 – Make a vision board. For many of us, it helps to have a tangible picture of our goals and dreams. A vision board should be just that – a collection of the life you’d like to live. Make it realistic for you and be true to the things you’d like. Cut out pictures of the type of house you’d like to live in, the type of work you’d like to do, the type of family you’d like to have and so on.

Don’t worry that you may look silly to your friends or family. Your vision board should be a private affair. Keep it in a place that is private to you but where you can see it on a daily basis. Each time you see it, take a minute or two to feel the life you’d like to achieve.

The law of attraction has worked for many people. There are some who live by these beliefs and place their success and achievement on the back of the law of attraction. There is no reason why it can’t work for you as well. Whatever your thoughts are on the matter, it certainly couldn’t hurt. The steps listed above will at the very least help put you into a more positive and hopeful state of mind, and that can only be a good thing in the long run.