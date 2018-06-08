How to Recover from Business Burnout

Business burnout is more common than many entrepreneurs might think. They start their business with such high hopes, but soon start to feel overwhelmed by everything it takes to run a successful company. There are always new marketing methods, new products and services to create and offer. They are aware of the need to try to manage some work-life balance but never seem to get it right.

Is it possible to recover from business burnout? The answer is yes! Here are some suggestions that can help.

Recognize You Are Burned Out

This can be tough for some people to admit. They will keep on pushing themselves to the limit even though they are getting more and more exhausted and their personal life turns into a shambles. Admitting you have a problem is often one of the best ways to start solving it.

Understand That There Are No Easy Fixes

It’s taken a while to get so burned out, so the road back to a more normal, balanced life will take time and effort.

Start to Delegate

Unless you end up in the hospital due to a complete physical breakdown, there are some smart action steps you can take to begin easing the burden. You need to learn to delegate. Make a list of all the essential tasks that need to be done in your business.

Then decide which absolutely must be done by you, and which can be handed over to a virtual assistant, someone who can help with uploading content to your WordPress blog, and so on. Go to Fiverr.com to try to find some reliable people who can help. Once you do this, you should start feeling a lot of the weight lifted from your shoulders.

Make Rest a Priority

Try to get plenty of rest, at least eight hours of sleep per night. Chances are you’ve been experiencing sleep disruptions, which can lead to insomnia and a sleep deficit. Sleep deprivation of even just one lost hour, such as when we switch over to daylight savings time, is actually the cause of a significant number of accidents every year, so don’t skimp on sleep.

Eat Right

Aim for high quality protein and avoid simple carbohydrates such as white bread, cake, cookies and so on. They have no nutritional value, and can spike blood sugar and leave you with peaks of energy and chasms of exhaustion and hunger even though you just had a sugary donut an hour before.

Exercise 30 Minutes a Day

Exercise actually gives you energy, and improves mental health as well as physical. You may feel totally exhausted, but you can still probably manage three 10-minute sessions, which have been shown to be just as effective as one sustained workout.

Spend Time with Friends and Family

It is important to always have a support network you can turn to when times are tough. Make sure you are honest about how things are going and how burned out you feel. Don’t feel afraid to ask for help if you need it. Most people will be happy to lend a hand.

Take Time Off Regularly

Avoid working long days and at the weekends. Set vacation days for yourself and take them. Take a mental health day and do something you really enjoy, or go somewhere different in order to get a change of scenery. You will feel less burned out and stuck in a rut, and more in control of your own life.