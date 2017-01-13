How to Make This Year Your Best Business Year

Every single year you probably make a resolution to do something more or better. Even if you don’t formally write it down because you’re against New Year’s resolutions, you probably do make it internally. It’s just a human thing to do. Out with the old and in with the new. It happens every year like clockwork. But, it rarely works. Having said that, you can make it work if you know how.

Make Goals Correctly

Learn about creating SMART goals. These are goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely. Plus, be sure to write them down and record them. A recorded goal is more likely to be met than one that’s just inside your head.

Break Your Goals Down

Once you have your big goals, break them down into smaller projects with smaller goals or benchmarks. That way you can check up on yourself to find out if you’re on schedule to reach your goals.

Set Up a Schedule

Once you break down each goal into tiny bits, move them to your calendar. Start from the end and move to today, adding in things to do each day that you have time to work on. The idea is to do little things each day to achieve big results.

Persevere

Don’t give up. Stick to the schedule. For example, if you have decided that you’re going to do a three-minute YouTube video each weekday in order to boost your subscriber rate, don’t give up one week in. It’s going to take the time to start seeing the results, but eventually you’ll gain momentum and really notice your success.

Track Your Progress

Using your benchmarks that you set up when you were making the schedule, check in to ensure that everything you are doing is causing some sort of movement toward success. If you notice issues, tweak them. For example, let’s say you ran a Facebook advertising campaign that is getting a lot of clicks, but there aren’t any conversions on the landing page. This is something that needs to be tweaked and likely can be blamed on something wrong with the landing page or the target in the Facebook ad.

Adjust When Needed

As you track your progress, don’t be scared to adjust things as needed. You don’t want to cut down on what you’re doing unless you’re willing to wait longer for the results, but you can adjust how you do things. If you notice you get zero engagement on LinkedIn for example, you can skip LinkedIn and use another social media network.

Keep a Vision Board

It always helps when you can visualize what a successful year will be. You can use an old-fashioned pin board, or you can use software like Pinterest to make a vision board that shows what success will look like throughout the year.

Tell People about Your Goals

If you don’t tell anyone else about your goals, it suggests that you don’t believe in them. And if you don’t believe in them, they won’t happen. If you’ve done the work to make SMART goals, there is no reason why you can’t share your goals with someone – if not your entire audience.

Find an Accountability Partner

It also helps greatly if you have someone that will hold you accountable. Someone you can share your goals with, your schedule with, and those benchmarks with, who will call you on it if you’re not doing what you promised yourself you’d do. Look into a business coach who is familiar with your industry for the best results, because family and friends usually peter out before they should.

This really can be the best business year ever for you. But, be aware that motivation has nothing to do with it. You can be highly motivated and move forward without direction, and fall far short of your goals. But if you make good goals, break them down, and work on them with a plan and a schedule every single day, you will get to the finish line as a success story.