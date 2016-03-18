How to Make Money with YouTube Videos

Did you know that there are many ways you can earn money by making videos for YouTube? You can earn via views and advertisements, but you can also earn by subscribers buying the products and services you are selling. It’s a wonderful way to make a living, and it’s possible for almost anyone who is in the right niche and is willing and able to make regular videos.

Advertisements

Joining the ad network is simple with YouTube. You just turn it on or off and then they approve you. You will need to enter in your social security number or tax ID number to collect any money from your ads. They have a choice of display ads, overlay ads, sponsored cards and skippable video ads. It is highly recommended to allow your audience to skip the ads if they desire.

Affiliate Sales

You can also put links to any products you talk about in the video. Place them under the video in the description box. During the video, at some point just point your audience to the description box for more information and affiliate links to the products. You do need to reveal that you’ll earn a percentage of sales and thank them.

Merchandise Sales

If you have a t-shirt, mug, or other types of merchandise that you want to promote, you can also link to it in the description box. Be sure to show them what the merchandise looks like and tell them any details they need to know, such as whether sizing is accurate or not.

EBooks

If you write a book, you can promote it on your YouTube channel by mentioning it at the end of each video and putting a link in the description box. You can even make a special video just for the book trailer to let people know that it’s published and where they can buy it from.

Exclusive Content

Did you know that you can make some content hidden on YouTube which you can link to on your website that is behind a pay wall? This will make some videos only viewable through the right link, thus creating a membership for exclusive content and another income stream.

Donate Button

You can also add a donate button to your YouTube channel, via PayPal. Be sure and mention to your audience that they can support you via the donate button and how they can do it. Not everyone understands how technology works even though they use it, so be sure to let people know how they can support you if they want to.

Sponsorships

If you have a large enough subscriber base and viewership, some companies will contact you for sponsorships. The way that works is they may give you free merchandise, plus a fee to wear or use their product on your channel. You may need to say something like “sponsored by …” in your videos to live up to your end of the bargain.

Paid Product Placement

When your channel is super busy and has a much niched-down audience, you may be asked if you’re interested in paid product placement. This means that you take money to use the product and mention it in your video. You must reveal when you have been paid.

Earning money on YouTube and via YouTube is something that you can do rather quickly if you’ve chosen the right niche, and you’re willing to put in the work it takes to build up your channel. If you’re curious about any YouTube channel and how much people may be making on their channel, check out SocialBlade.com and as you can see the sky is the limit.