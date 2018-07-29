How to Keep Moving Forward When You’re Feeling Overwhelmed

If you are running your own business, and/or working full time and are trying to maintain a work-life balance, it is easy to feel overwhelmed. There is always so much to do every day and the list seems to grow ever longer as new technology, marketing methods, clients and so on all need to be dealt with.

Some people get so overwhelmed, they shut down completely. They literally don’t know what to do next. Others give in to negativity and think they will never be successful or reach their goals. The good news is there are a number of ways to keep moving forward even when you are feeling overwhelmed. Here are some suggestions.

Review Your Current Goal/s

You should be working on a particular goal to help grow your business or improve your career. If you don’t have one, set one.

Make a List of Action Steps That Can Help You Achieve That Goal

What things can you do, a couple every day, to help you reach the goal you have set?

Take a Break

Allow yourself breaks through the day. You don’t have to work every second.

Create a Timetable You Can Live With

Your timetable should include time for work, play, exercise, relaxation and stress relief every day. You won’t feel like you are forcing yourself as much if you are living a more balanced life.

Change Your Definitions

A lot of people struggle with “writer’s block” and find themselves stuck staring at a blank piece of paper or computer screen. Instead of stressing about not writing, rethink what writing is. It can be research, editing, polishing, curating content for your blog, and so on.

Automate Typical Tasks

In most businesses, there are typical tasks that need to be done regularly according to a set pattern. See if you can find software or apps that can help you automate as much of the task as possible so it doesn’t eat up your time.

Get Help

Overwhelm is the result of trying to do too much. Sooner or later, you will need to find one or more freelancers or virtual assistants who can help.

Break Down Your Work into Your Essential Roles

We all have tasks in our businesses that only we can do. Then there are tasks that can be delegated to a freelancer. Make a list of all the tasks you must do yourself. Then make a list of all the other tasks you are currently doing, but which could be outsourced.

Next, be honest. Think about the tasks you love doing versus the ones you find tedious or are really not very good at. These would also be good tasks to delegate. In this way, your time will be freed up so you can concentrate on things that really motivate you – particularly money-making tasks.

Learn How to Say No

A lot of us try to be people pleasers and agree to things even though they don’t match our mission in business or in life. As a result, we cause our own stress and feelings of being overwhelmed. It is important to learn how to say no, mean it, and stick to it. There’s no need for a lengthy explanation or apology. Just say you can’t manage at this time and leave it at that so on one tries to talk you around. Once you start to say no, you’ll feel freer and the sense of overwhelm will ease, making every day a lot less stressful.

Follow these tips to move forward instead of feeling overwhelmed.