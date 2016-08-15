How to Give a Memorable Virtual Handshake

Creating an amazing digital relationship takes a lot of time and effort. You’ll need to pay attention to all your profiles, who and how you engage with people online, and show people who you are by the information you share with others. There are a lot of ways to do all this, but these are special ways to make sure your audience remembers you. After all, it’s really about building relationships.

A really memorable virtual handshake is more of a journey you take people on through time than a one-time thing. Online it’s imperative that you do all of these things if you really want to be successful.

Be Transparent

It’s important that you don’t hide things and you’re very transparent about who you are, what you do and what you’ve done. Plus, you want to have a digital trail following you that shows the proof of everything.

Be Yourself

No one can be someone else for long without their real personality slipping out. Never try to be someone you’re not. If you like to work all night and sleep all day, be that person; don’t fake it. People will love you for you.

Show Competence

When you say you can do something, do it. When you say you will do something, do it. Also, you want to do it very well when you said you could. You want to be above reproach and criticism.

Be Relevant

Always remember to stay relevant within your niche and within your audience. You don’t want to do something in one area differently than you do it in this area. For example, if you have a reputation of being a mom who works in her pj’s, don’t use pictures of you in a three piece suit if it’s not relevant.

Maintain Long-term Relationships

When you can keep relationships going for the long term, it brings a lot of legitimacy to your brand. People will trust you more when you’re surrounded with other known and trustworthy people.

Network Strategically

The fact is that your network’s strength is directly related to how successful you will become in your business. If you have developed strong relationships with others, you’ll see the benefits in your business.

Diversify Contacts

Try to increase your circle of connections so that you know people in all fields and areas. That way, when you need an expert for something you can find them. Knowing a lot of experts can make you a go-to person.

Over Deliver

Always give more than your audience is expecting. When you do that, they will never forget you. Whether it’s an extra Facebook Live event, a short mini-course, or something else entirely that you can add-on to your offerings, ensure that you wow them every time.

It’s very important to remember that everything you do online can be tracked and traced. If your actions aren’t backed up by evidence, it’s going to be difficult to make a real impact online because everything on the internet lasts forever and follows you forever.