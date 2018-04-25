How to Earn Six Figures by Selling Online Courses

Earning $100K a year selling courses online may seem like a pipe dream at first. But, if you break it down, $100K isn’t impossible. For many course creators, it’s a reality. And no, you don’t have to create a course on how to create a course to make six figures. A few examples of six-figure courses are cooking classes, painting classes, coding, and yes – even courses about creating courses. After all, online courses are a good way to learn almost anything.

If you’d like to earn six figures by selling online courses, all you need to do is follow these steps.

Teach What You Know

For your first course, the best course of action is to teach something you already know. Maybe you’re good at toilet training? Perhaps you’re an amazing public speaker and can teach others public speaking? What about teaching people how to budget or invest? Maybe you’re so good at a particular software program that you can teach it. It really doesn’t matter what it is, because you can use video, images, text, and audio to demonstrate almost anything online.

Market to the Right Audience

This is key because if you don’t know who your audience is, it will be hard to create marketing materials or develop the course properly. Take the time to study the audience who would want to know what you know. This is going to help you figure out if there are enough people out there to buy your course to earn the kind of money you want to earn.

Price the Course Correctly

When you have the audience right and the topic right, the next thing you need to do is determine what your price should be. The best way to price it is to know what your audience can spend, as well as what type of value the course offers to them. Most professional course creators say you should price all your courses at no less than 100 dollars per course.

Use a User-Friendly Platform

The experience the buyer has once they’ve paid for your course is very important, because most payment processors require you to offer some form of a refund. If you don’t capture their attention right away, you’re going to have more returns.

The platform you choose depends on whether you’re a do-it-yourself person or whether you can afford to hire someone to code it for you. A few platforms to look at are Thinkific.com, Teachable.com, and LearnDash.com which is a WordPress plugin.

Leverage Influencers

When it’s time to market, you can leverage influencers by asking them to review your course, be a beta tester, or retweet it out for you when you’re ready. Getting as much exposure as possible is imperative for selling enough courses.

Engage Affiliates

Using affiliates is another way to market your courses. The typical commission rate is 50%, so price your course accordingly to take this into consideration. Offer your affiliates plenty of marketing material and guidance to help them. A good place to find affiliates for your course are people who have taken the course, as well as major influencers in your niche.

Get Involved in Your Community

Building a community with the type of audience who would want to take your course is a great way to gather an audience before you even build the course. You can get involved in an existing community, or build your own using Facebook groups, Delphiforums.com, or Ning.com.

Provide Top-Notch Customer Care

When you have a lot of students and you want to keep the income coming in, the best thing you can do is find a way to provide the very best customer care. Start a customer Facebook group, have a help desk, and provide easy ways for your students to ask questions and contact you. Word travels fast online.

Earning six figures by selling courses online isn’t even that hard to do. If you sell only four courses a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year priced at 100 dollars, you’ll make just over $100K a year in revenues. If you choose the right audience and teach them what you know, you will succeed.