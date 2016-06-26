How to Create a Multi-Sensory Experience

People have five senses – seeing, hearing, smelling, tasting and touching. Obviously online you cannot activate some of these senses in reality, but you can evoke the feelings if you play your cards right.

Use Amazing Imagery

When someone comes to your website, it should be functional and beautiful. The images that you choose to use on your site will go a long way to evoking emotions that you want your audience to feel. For example, if your website is about food, you want strong, well-lit pictures of the type of food you promote.

Use Colors to Evoke Emotions

Color is a very powerful way to awaken the senses. Red and orange are often colors used in fast food restaurants. They make you hungry and move faster. A spa often has colors that make one think of the sky and the ocean, because that is relaxing to most people.

Use the Right Fonts

Your visitor should be able to easily read everything on your website. It’s okay to use creative fonts for your brand, but you want them to be readable online. Double check that your choices of fonts are readable and understandable and evoke the type of feelings in your readers that you want them to. You may want the fonts to suggest elegance or a happy feeling, for example. It’s up to you.

Add Video

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so imagine what a video is worth. The video can say so much more in three minutes than you can ever say in a thousand words, and it’s a good way to bring in almost all the senses to them.

Tell a Story That Is Descriptive

When you tell your story, or the story of your clients, tell the story using all the senses. Use descriptive words to bring in sight, sound, touch, taste and smell with your words.

Include Audio Choices

You can also bring audio without images into your website and promotions. Start a podcast or bring in technology that will turn your blog posts into audio casts.

Bring in Interaction through Games

Get your audience to interact with a well-placed survey, poll or even an interactive game. By keeping your audience active, even by making them click through to read more, you can keep them on your site longer.

One Thing at a Time

Don’t try to do everything at once. Throwing everything at your audience at once will overwhelm them in a way that will turn them off. Focus on one thing at a time, one topic at a time, and you’ll keep them more interested.

Creating a multi-sensory experience for your customers can be daunting if you don’t think outside the box. Realize that of course you cannot give them the real sense of taste, touch or smell, but you can evoke the idea of these through the elements you include on your website.