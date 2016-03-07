How to Come to a Win-Win Agreement

Finding fair compromise when negotiating a deal can be a daunting task, especially if you’re dealing with a volatile issue. But one thing power negotiators all know is that you have to give a little to get a little. Sometimes you have to make concessions when required and often expected in order to reach an agreement. Both of you lose a little, but this is considered a win-win agreement as you both come out winners.

Before you go into any type of negotiation, it’s important to consider a few things.

What Are Your Main Goals?

The only real way to come to any type of agreement is to know in advance of the negotiation what exactly your goals are, and by that I mean the minimum acceptable goals to you. In addition, make a point to consider what the other party wants out of the negotiation too, so that you can work that into your pre-meeting planning.

What Can You Give?

Before you even go into the negotiation process, it’s important to already have an idea of what you can give up without it affecting your goals. You don’t want to go in and immediately give those things away, but you want to know in advance how far you will go and still be happy with the outcome.

What Happens If You Can’t Make an Agreement?

If you can’t reach an agreement, what will happen? Will bad or good things happen based on the agreement that you do come to? If you fail, what will happen? If the other person “wins”, what will happen?

What Is the History of Your Relationship?

Before going in to discuss the potential negotiation, you need to analyze the history of the relationship first. If you know the person, then you probably already have a good idea of how things will be resolved. If you do not know the person, you need to find out as much about them as possible in advance.

Do You Have any Expected Outcomes?

What are you thinking the outcome will be before you even start your negotiation? Are there others who are worried about the issue, and do they have expectations too?

Which One of You Holds the Power Position?

If you hold the power position, then you need to be very understanding of the other person when going through with the negotiations. If the other person holds that position, keep that in mind as you move forward.

What Are All the Possible Solutions?

Go through a list of all possible solutions that could happen, and how these affect you and others. Write down the different scenarios that could happen based off possible agreements.

What Are the Consequences?

Determine the costs and benefits of each potential decision. That way you know in advance the ramifications of each choice you make in the negotiation process.

If both parties feel positive as if they have one at the end of the negotiation, then you’ve succeeded in making a win-win agreement. Neither of you had to give up more than you wanted, and you both got what you wanted after the end of the negotiation.