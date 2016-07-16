How to Choose the Right Online Classes for You

There are so many choices for online courses today that they can become overwhelming. There are ways to figure out which online classes are for you, though, if you sit down and ask yourself a few important questions.

Is the Course Legitimate?

When you’ve discovered a course about something you’re interested in, ask yourself if this course is put out by someone who truly knows and understands what they are talking about. For example, if you’re looking for a course on how to self-publish your first book, did the creator do what they’re suggesting successfully? Or, is the course put out by a well-known university or college? When you answer that question you can move on to the other questions.

Do You Want Credit for Your Course?

If you want some sort of college credit for taking the course, you need to find out if the course qualifies. Some will say that they qualify for continuing education units, in which case they do. If they don’t say so, then they probably do not offer any sort of college credit. That doesn’t mean the course is useless, though. Sometimes learning is for another reason outside of getting credit down on paper, such as to further your career.

Do You Have Enough Time?

Look over the requirements of the course and determine if you actually have the time to properly devote to taking the course. There is more to any course than going through the motions. If you really want to learn, you need to focus 100 percent on the tasks at hand so that you can come out of the course with the knowledge you need to succeed.

Is the Course within Your Budget?

You don’t ever want to go into debt to take a course unless you’re sure that you can afford to pay off the debt soon (usually within six months is a good rule of thumb) or you know for sure you will devote yourself to putting into practice what you learn so that you can earn the money back. If the course is outside of your budget, you can work on earning the money to pay for the course. There is never just one chance today for any type of course, no matter what the sales page says.

What Value Does the Course Offer You?

Outside of learning something that the course teaches you, what other types of value does the course offer? Will you be able to put into practice what you learn to earn money, lose weight, or get your life in order? What are the benefits of taking this course outside of the immediate knowledge you’ll get?

Will You Really Use the Knowledge?

This is the time you need to get real about yourself and your intentions. Usually the past is a good indicator of how you’ll behave in the future. Have you taken other courses that you did nothing with, or worse, you paid for it and did not even complete it? If you paid for a course or book or lesson that you did not even finish, what makes this one different? Will you really use this course?

Is Your Internet Connection Good Enough

This is very important because if you live in a remote area and the course is completely online with video, you may not be able to use the course. Some courses are delivered in text via email and you can probably do those, but if the course has a lot of technology associated with it, make sure that you can view it properly before paying for it.

Ask yourself these questions and answer honestly before investing money in any online class. That’s the only way to be sure that you aren’t wasting your time, money and effort. Any type of online course can be beneficial if you devote yourself to learning the lessons and then put them into practice.