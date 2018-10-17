How to Become a More Transparent Niche Leader

When you’re more transparent and authentic, you automatically get a lot more trust from people. But, how do you become a more transparent niche leader? Well, it’s rather simple, since what’s involved is what comes naturally to you for the most part. Being you.

Be Honest

This seems like a normal thing to be, but you’d be surprised at how many business owners (online and offline) fudge the numbers and inflate the truth. But being honest is so much easier to do because you don’t have to remember where you exaggerated or left something out.

Be Accessible

You want your audience to be able to contact you. Don’t hide behind the website or your social media accounts, and don’t hide how to get hold of you. Let your audience freely ask questions of you in multiple places. The easier you are to communicate with and the more accessible you are, the more your audience will trust you.

Be Interested in Others

You should, of course, be interested in your audience. Show your interest by engaging with them openly on your groups, other people’s groups, forums, and whenever you can. Show your interest openly.

Ask Questions and Listen

Whenever you meet anyone, ask open-ended questions and then listen to their answers. Really concentrate on what they’re saying. Look them in the eye if you’re in person, repeat back to them what they said, and seek true understanding.

Be Willing to Deal with Conflict Right Away

Anytime there is a conflict, it’s a chance to show your true character. Deal with the conflict in a way that is honest, fair, and shows that you’re an authentic person. Even if you must state in public that you made a mistake, remember that people are watching, and you’re a person too. Mistakes happen.

Provide Free Information

Provide plenty of free information for your audience so that they can get to know you. Ensure that the branding matches throughout all the information you provide to your audience. This is going to ensure that you show who you are to them in a transparent way that resonates with them.

Ask Your Audience’s Opinion

Seek feedback from your audience often. Ask them questions about your upcoming products. Do they like the cover? This is not just a way to get their ideas that you can implement, but it’s also a case of teasing them about your upcoming offers.

Don’t Be Separate from Your Audience

You may not be a member of your ideal audience, but you should still not separate yourself from them by being unattainable, unreachable, and absent. Be part of your communities; be ready to answer email questions, and communicate on social media too.

When you show who you are, what you stand for, and your expertise, you can’t help but come off as authentic. This means you’ll be trusted and be able to persuade your audience better to convert to your offers.