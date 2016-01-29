How to Become a Great Sales Person (seller) Even If You’re an Introvert

You don’t have to be an extrovert to be good at selling. In fact, there is no better time to be an introvert than today. With the advent of email marketing, automatic sales pages, and all the technology behind selling today, it’s an introvert’s paradise.

Processes Are Your Friends

When you create a sales funnel, it helps you create a process for selling. Follow the process and you’ll make the sales easier, without a lot of pressure on you or your customers.

Automation Does What You Can’t

A wonderful tool is to automate follow-up emails and information to your leads, allowing you to nurture them. You’ll set it up and basically forget it.

Mind Your Numbers

Always study the metrics. These numbers mean a lot and will tell you what you need to focus on next, as well as what is working and what is not working. People don’t like to hear it sometimes, but selling is a numbers game. If you learn that you need to make twenty contacts to make one sale, you can find more ways to make those contacts.

Focus on Relationships

Introverts don’t like to talk about themselves, which is good because it’s all about them. Build up the relationships you form on social media, in email, and in person by focusing on building a good relationship more than selling to them.

Please the People

Again, it’s all about what you can do for them. As an introvert you probably like taking care of other people. Pleasing them will feel great to you and not like selling. If you have a great product or service that solves problems for them, you’re going to feel good telling them about it.

Use Your Listening Skills

We have two ears for a reason, but you may have thought you had to do a lot of talking to make a sale. The truth is, the more you listen, the more you’ll be taught by your client how to make the sale.

Become a Resource

The more helpful you can be to your audience, the more resourceful you are about sending them the information that they need to move through the buying cycle, and the more likely you are to make the sale.

Delay the Sale but Ask for the Close

Don’t be in a hurry to make the close. Yes, you will need to ask for the sale via your calls to action, but you don’t have to rush it or push the customer. It probably won’t feel natural to you as an introvert and honestly the customer doesn’t like it either.

There is a science to closing a sale and if you study that science, you’ll have a lot of success. Don’t allow anyone to say that introverts can’t sell. Many introverts are great at selling, even better than extroverts because they’re not as forceful and people like them.