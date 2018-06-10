Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z as Employees

As your business grows, you will have to hire more help to meet the demands of a larger company. You will have more and more products, services and so on to market, and more and more of these items you wish to create in order to grow the business still further. You can’t do it all yourself. You will need to hire help, either part-time, full-time, or freelancers who will work on a per-project basis.

When considering who to hire, we should not really look at age, because this is seen as discriminatory. However, the truth is that there are pros and cons to each generation as employees. Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z differ from one another in significant ways. Being aware of the differences means you can make the most of each generation and put together a strong team to help you take your business where you want to go.

These differences are generalizations, of course, and there may be individuals who do not conform to the “stereotypes” detailed below.

Defining the Generations

Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z are all loosely defined marketing generations that are shorthand for trying to group people in a certain age bracket into sets of people with particular tendencies and preferences. It’s like talking about Baby Boomers, trying to discover what makes them tick. The definitions for these generations are as follows:

Gen X – Born from 1965 to 1981

Millennials (also sometimes called Gen Y) – Born from 1982 to 2000 (with some people extending this to 2004)

Gen Z – Born from 2001 and just maturing into college students, full-time workers, or both

Work Ethic and Loyalty

Gen X as the most mature could potentially be the most desirable worker if you could afford to pay their salaries. They have a solid work ethic and still feel that they should be loyal to the company they work for. They will bring a certain level of common sense and more of life’s experiences to the position you wish to hire them for.

The other two generations, however, tend not to be as proactive in their work, and loyalty is a thing of the past. They would rather leave than stay in a job that makes them feel miserable. They tend to feel that there are plenty of other opportunities for them out there. And Gen Z in particular thinks this is true in relation to becoming their own boss. They are the most entrepreneurial of all the groups, with nearly 65% stating in one survey that they would love to start their own business.

Gen Z also differs significantly in that they state a good work-life balance as their goal. They are not prepared to make the same sorts of sacrifices and put in long hours to get ahead in their careers compared to the other two generations.

College Education

Gen Z are ironically the least college-educated of the groups, even though they have far more educational opportunities, including online courses and the chance to go to college later in life if they wish. Only around 64% were interested in going to college.

Technological Ability

The first two generations are what are termed non-native users of technology. They had to learn as they went along when technology such as the internet and online marketing techniques began to emerge. Gen Z, on the other hand, is the first generation to be completely native users of technology, with it fully integrated into their lives. They own smartphones at an earlier age than Millennials and are able to master tools, apps and programs more quickly. If you are looking to hire a tech whiz, therefore, aim for a Gen Z employee.

Getting Along with Others

Gen Z wins here too. They are much more accepting of diversity and really want the planet to be a better place where everyone gets along and we don’t ravage Earth any more than we already have. If you are a green company, a non-profit, or are active in charitable works or volunteerism, hire a Gen Z.

These tips are general, but worth paying attention to when you are hiring.