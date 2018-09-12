Five Profitable Businesses You Can Start from Home

Many people dream of starting their own business, but they simply don’t have the capital to invest in a bricks and mortar business. Thankfully, due to technology, there are many options that don’t cost a lot of money to get started. In fact, there are many business ideas that you can implement and become profitable doing within 30 days.

Virtual Assistant

You may think there is too much competition out there to become a VA and that you cannot make a good wage. But the truth is, you can. You just need to think outside the box a little. Instead of joining a freelancer site and competing against others who can work for peanuts, think more locally. Decide the types of services you can offer virtually and start offering them locally.

For example, many real estate agents, lawyers, and other small business owners need help but they can’t pay someone full time plus benefits. Approach them with your package rates via Chamber of Commerce meetings, flyers, and advertisements. You can make more than $25 an hour.

Bookkeeper

You may need to get a license but it’s simple enough to do by studying and taking a simple test at a testing center. Once you get your license you can start marketing yourself to local small business owners.

You may need to stop by their business on a weekly basis to pick up information, or you can train them to scan all the documentation that you need and store it in a secure online filing storage system. Plus, there are remote systems that you can use to get into their bookkeeping software, or you can use an online version.

Online Business Manager

Believe it or not, many people who run online businesses need online business managers. An online business manager does pretty much what a business manager for any job does. They just do it online. They manage resources and people to lead the business to the goals set by the owner. As an online business manager, you will likely be responsible for organizing, planning, and finding the team to implement the goals that the owner wants to meet.

Very rarely would the online business manager or OBM be doing the tasks themselves. Instead, they would delegate the tasks, ensure the work is being done, and collect data and create reports for the owner to show how things are progressing in the business.

Amazon FBA

FBA stands for Fulfillment by Amazon. There are many ways to enter into this business, from conducting “arbitrage” (meaning you go to local stores or even online stores, purchase products on sale or by wholesale, and then you send them to Amazon who will pack and ship them after you list them for sale) to creating your own products and sending them to Amazon.

There is a lot to know about this business, but thankfully, there are courses that you can take to help you learn how to run an FBA business. It’s an amazing opportunity and can lead to a multimillion-dollar business from home where all you do is buy products, list, and send to Amazon, and they do the rest. You can hire people to help you so that you don’t have as much work.

Affiliate Marketing

An affiliate marketer is someone who advertises and promotes someone else’s products or services, and when they make a sale they get a cut or a percentage of sales. There are many ways to go about this, such as by starting a niche blog and then promoting the products via your blog, or by starting a YouTube channel devoted to providing information to a particular audience, then reviewing products for that audience that they may find interesting.

Affiliates for digital products usually make about 50% on sales, while physical products usually are lower than 10%. Having a mix of both types of products is a nice way to offer your audience plenty of choices, but plenty of people make a lot of money doing either one – depending on how big their audience is and how good they are at reaching them.

Each of these business ideas presents an opportunity to start a business and start making some money within 30 days without much of an investment. The most you’ll need is a website and the ability to get the word out to people who need whatever it is that you’re offering. You’ll make money faster by offering services than you will by doing other types of work, but they are all real opportunities that can work for you. You can earn a full-time living with every single one of them, often entering in or exceeding six figures.