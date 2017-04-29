Examples of Business-Focused Crowdfunding

If you’re not sure about finding business related crowdfunding opportunities, it can help to look at what others have done and are doing to raise money through crowdfunding. After all, if someone else can do it then there is no reason why you can’t do it too.

Inventions

This idea that is doing well on Kickstarter is a new type of light switch that has managed to raise over 300K when they initially sought only 10K. They have created a special video from a live stream to help the backers know what they’re getting into. In this fundraiser, you can get rewarded a lamp plus a power cube if you donate at least 59 USD.

Link – https://www.kickstarter.com/

Food Truck

This opportunity was found on GoFundMe.com and is a family-owned food truck that sells lobster dishes. They’ve managed to raise almost all the money they set out to raise, but it has taken 40 months. However, none of it must be paid back and they’ll still get to start their business once the funding comes through.

Link – https://www.gofundme.com

Wellness Center

This wellness center is designed for moms who need community support for nursing, postnatal education, fitness and more. They even have a breastfeeding clinic. They want to promote happy mom, happy baby in an environment that is educational and supportive. They managed to raise their entire funding amount using Indiegogo.com.

Link – https://www.indiegogo.com/

Organics Merchants Co.

This business is offering equity in their business, which supplies organic food direct to the consumer through their website, cutting out the middle man. So far, they’ve raised 13% of their goal. This is an equity offering, so anyone who invests could potentially get a good return on their investment.

Link – https://www.organicmerchants.com/

Writing

This writer, N.K. Jemisin, is making over $5K a month with her writing by using Patreon.com to distribute content to her patrons. This is a great way to earn money through your work even before you’re published as a writer. If you have a following, you can do it too.

Link – https://www.patreon.com

Retail Business

Through Kiva.org, people can give loans to those who really need them. They’re called microloans. This social enterprise based in Kenya builds and distributes fuel cook stoves that work from solar powered lighting.

Link – https://www.kiva.org/

T-Shirts

One way that a lot of business owners earn money is through t-shirt sales. You can sell the t-shirts for whatever you want with proceeds going to your fundraising project or your business. For example, if you wanted to start a restaurant that only sells soup, you could sell t-shirts that say Just Soup with a picture of yummy soup, and this can be the reward people get for investing.

Link – https://teespring.com/

Finding investment for your business via crowdfunding is a legitimate way to get funding. In some cases, you will not have to pay back the money. In others, you’ve given away equity or owe the backers something in return, such as a gift or content.