Eight Ways to Surprise and Make Your Customers Happy

In reality, it’s not hard to make customers happy. You know this is true because you are a customer too. You buy things every single day and probably most of the time you’re either satisfied or you don’t even think about it. But, for the most part, customer service seems to have become a thing of the past. You can easily stand out by seeking ways to surprise and make your customers happy.

Send Notes / Cards

Collect birthday and anniversary information from your customers and then send notes and cards. You can use online services like SendOutCards or Cardstore. If you want to get really special for big clients, send cookies or even a plant to them. It depends on your audience. For example, if your audience is into Paleo, don’t send cookies.

Links:

SendOutCards – http://www.sendoutcards.com/

Cardstore – http://www.cardstore.com/

Wow Them

If you simply do your job, which is to deliver what you said you would, when you said you would, and how you said you would, they’ll truly be wowed. It doesn’t take much because the competition is often not doing this.

Send Gifts

Cards are great, but sometimes a real gift is in order. Again, it depends on your audience, who the customer is, and how important they are to you. If you find out they’re having a struggle, it’s nice to send flowers or something to help them. 1-800-Flowers.com has an excellent reputation of this very thing.

Link: https://www.1800flowers.com/

Get Personal

When you find out anything personal about your customer, you can use it. For example, add in their name to all email correspondence. Tell them congrats on the new baby or wedding if you know about it. Express your concern if they’ve lost a friend, family member or pet.

Advocate for Your Customers

Even if you might lose money, it’s important to be an advocate for your customers. For example, if you sell a product and find out it doesn’t do what you thought it did, you’re going to have to do the right thing, refund the money, and then deal with the manufacturer yourself. Ensure that your customers know that you will advocate for them always.

Share Socially

When your customers share something interesting on social media, do them a favor and retweet, share, or like it. It can be exciting if a company shares a person’s social shares because of the perceived large audience.

Say Thank You

Never forget to thank your customers. You can have a yearly customer appreciation week, highlight different amazing customers on your blog, or you can just have a fun sale or contest. Let them know you are thankful for them.

Follow Up

Even if you do nothing else, follow up. If you do that one thing, your customers will be surprised and happy – because again, so many businesses don’t do that. This is especially true with very small businesses.

When you truly care about your customers, it shows. If you really want to go out on a limb learning how to make your customers happy, consider reading the book Hug Your Customers by Jack Mitchell. Even though it’s an older book, the information still stands. After all, your customers are the most important people in your life if you plan to maintain the lifestyle you’ve built.

Link – http://amzn.to/2dixrcf