Some Common Onboarding Mistakes to Avoid

When bringing on new customers, it’s important to avoid the mistakes that are often made during the process. Your goal is to bring customers into your funnel and move them through the funnel in a reasonable amount of time. To do that you need to avoid these mistakes.

Over Promising

If you blow too much smoke, you’ll end up getting burned. Nothing is worse than telling a customer something and then not following through and delivering on it. If you tell them, you’d better deliver it.

Ignoring Problems

When something isn’t working right, you can’t ignore it. If even one customer says your site loads slowly, then you need to pay attention to that and fix it. Whatever it is that you can make better, do it.

Making Assumptions

Do not make any assumptions about anything when it comes to your business. Know the answers to the questions and if you don’t know, find out. When in doubt, ask someone.

Not Accurately Representing Your Funnel

You should have onboarding ability via each entry point into your funnel, and understand what frame of mind your audience is in at each point of your funnel.

Making Customers Work Too Hard

You literally need to hand everything to your customers on a silver platter instead of making them work too hard. If your shopping cart is hard to get through, you can bet it’ll be abandoned a lot. If you hide your contact information, they will be unsatisfied.

Not Following Up

If you don’t follow up with a new customer as soon as possible (usually within 24 hours), you’re going to lose a lot of customers after the first entry level purchase or giveaway.

Answering Questions Too Slowly

When a customer or future customer has a question, you need to answer them as fast as possible. If you do not know the answer, tell them that you’ll look into it and follow up within a specific time frame.

Not Maximizing SEO

Remember that search engine optimization isn’t really just about the search engine finding you; it turns out that SEO is good for your customers too, because you’ll have a well-organized website with the right content in the right place at the right time if you follow good SEO practices.

Avoiding common onboarding mistakes is an imperative if you want to increase your customers’ lifetime value. It’s easier to keep a customer than get a new one, so it’s important to get this right.