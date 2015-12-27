Closing – Communicate to Win

Out of all the skillsets that are necessary to be a success, communication may be the most important. Think about it. Communication is the only way for us to share concepts, ideas, feelings or plans. It’s the only way we can tell others about ourselves. If you own a business, it’s the only way to attract the attention of new customers and keep the attention of current customers. Since customers mean sales and sales mean profits, communication is actually currency. In other words, the manner in which you communicate is directly related to how much money you make. That is a powerful thought.

If communication is related to financial success, then it stands to reason that only good communication skills have value. Therefore, if one of your goals is financial success, you need to take the time to hone your communication skills and develop the most effective way to talk to your customer base. One of the best places to start this process is with an ingrained follow up skill set.

Follow up is nothing more than showing the people who you communicate with that they matter to you. How do you do that? Simply by dealing with and returning any communications you receive in a timely manner. If someone leaves you a phone message, get back to them as soon as you’re able. If you get an e-mail inquiry or complaint, respond to it promptly. If you receive a text asking a question, answer it right away.

When you respond to people quickly, it makes them feel like they matter. This increases the opinion they have of you and your business. This is not just a “feel good” side benefit of being polite. The opinion of you and your business is an important, perhaps the most important, component of your reputation. When you have a good reputation, you’ll find more opportunities knocking on your door. You’ll attract more customers. You’ll get more repeat business from the customers you have. You’ll see greater numbers of joint ventures and partnership offers being proposed. In short, you’re the strength of your reputation will allow you to get closer to your financial goals. What helped build that good reputation? It was your excellent communication skills built around a program of prompt follow up to all received communications. Success is achievable when you communicate efficiently and effectively. So, start communicating and following up and watch those positive benefits start coming your way.