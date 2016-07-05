Challenges and Concerns Facing Female Entrepreneurs

In an ideal world becoming an entrepreneur would be the same for men and women, however sadly it’s not an ideal world and any women wanting to become an entrepreneur will have to overcome some perceived challenges. These challenges can be overcome with some perseverance and a little education. Let’s have a look at some of these challenges and possible solutions on how to deal with them… if you have other suggestions please feel free to leave them in the comments section of this page.

Being Perceived as Bossy

Sometimes in our society women who are strong are seen as bossy while a male who does the same thing is seen as strong, weird isn’t it. But, instead of worrying about that perception, women should learn to take charge and not worry about other people’s ideas. When someone calls you out on being “bossy,” stand up for yourself and point out examples of males doing the same thing. When people are exposed to their underlying sexism they will change.

Building Networks

Because of the perception that most people who are business owners are men, most groups seem to be male centric. However, today there are many groups that are available for just women to join. But, don’t wait around for women-centered groups; join the groups that are male dominated and take a leadership position and change them. Don’t be afraid to be a leader, most groups will welcome you for stepping up and helping then to change and attract more members. You’ll also be more accepted than you think.

Making Strong Decisions

Because of the perception that women are bossy, some women actually have a hard time making decisive choices about their lives and careers simply because they don’t want to be perceived as bossy. But, that’s the worst thing you can do. If you’ve done the research, be sure of your choices, yourself and make the decision, knowing that you’re just as smart as anyone else and perhaps even smarter.

Finding Funding

This is a real problem when it comes to going to banks and finding funding from angel investors. Most angel investors happen to be men, and due to that, most of the connections follow the “good ol’ boy network.” You may have to do something to really differentiate yourself to get that type of funding, but it can be done and perseverance does eventually pay off.

Being Well Balanced

It seems that women are expected to do everything well. They are expected to take care of their homes, their children, and do well in business too. It’s not really a fair thing for women to have to take all that onto themselves, but the fact is that’s the idea we’ve perpetuated and allowed to continue. Challenge these assumptions; ask for help from your partner, and demand equality.

Managing Time

Due to the above expectation that women will handle all things family and home, or at least the vast majority, sometimes managing your time can be an issue. However, if you remember to ask your partner to help, or hire help, you can get better. Don’t outsource anything that is imperative for you to do. For example, you should do bath time, and you should do your own webinars, but someone else can clean the house, and someone else can set up the technology for your webinars… basically you have to work things out so you get the best of both worlds without having to do everything yourself.

Fear of Success

This is not really a problem only women experience (it’s definitely not), but there is a high prevalence of women who seem to shy away from success. Success carries a lot of responsibility and it can be overwhelming at times. Treat yourself the way you want others to treat you. If you want to be a successful business owner, you have to see yourself as one first before anyone else will.

Finding Role Models

Every news report, business article, magazine and so forth often perpetuates the idea that women are in the minority in business. But the fact is that in the USA, women own 10.6 billion businesses and are the fastest growing segment of business owners in the world. Women currently own more than 28 percent of all nonfarm businesses in the USA.

Don’t allow your gender to define who you are as an entrepreneur, you can meet every challenge and become successful by embracing who you are each and every day.