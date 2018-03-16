Business Success: Perfection Doesn’t Exist

One thing that often impedes a business owner’s measurement of success is their belief that they can be perfect. The truth is, perfection doesn’t exist. If you’re the type of person who is always searching for perfection, it’s important that you learn to accept less than perfect and be happy with it.

Practice Self-Compassion

Most of us have a little trouble loving ourselves and showing ourselves compassion. We worry about everything and are just too hard on ourselves. But the fact is that perfection does not exist. Thankfully, “good enough” does.

Weigh the Risks

In the grand scale of things, does this one thing matter? That’s the question you need to ask yourself when you think something is not good enough. Is this really going to matter at all later? Will it affect your life in a bad way, and for how long? Will it cost a lot of money right now but not matter later? What’s the big deal that’s causing you to focus on this one thing?

Stop Trying to Please Everyone

When you’re working on any type of project, you only need to please one person – your ideal audience. That one person you want to buy your product or service. If you focus on that, you’re going to be less likely to try to create an undefined perfection that doesn’t exist.

Let Go of Self-Judgement

The fact is, everyone makes mistakes. How you learn from them is more important than the fact that you made a mistake. If you can learn to be less judgmental of yourself, you can experience a lot more success because you can judge what is important.

Know What’s Working and What’s Not Working

Obviously, if something doesn’t work you need to replace it. But it’s important to know what’s working and what’s not working. Use analytics to test everything you do so that you always know what is worth continuing to do.

Learn to Prioritize Better

Ask yourself whether this one thing matters or not. For example, is this something that will affect your business forever? Is it something that will only affect your business today? Will it even make a difference at all? Sometimes accuracy really matters, for example in bookkeeping, but in other things, it’s just not as important.

Set Deadlines

A deadline can help you avoid the perfectionism mindset. If you set up your project to work on it a little each day to be done by the deadline (including editing and checking that everything is correct), you’ll be able to stop issues with perfection in its tracks.

Even if you try to dot all your i’s and cross all your t’s, it might not be perfect anyway. But, it will likely still be a success anyway if the product or service still meets the major requirements of the customer.