Business Leadership – Leading by Example

Whether you’re head of a large corporation or head of your family core, the best way to lead is by example. It builds trust and admiration and you can easily get much more accomplished in a shorter amount of time. It’s especially helpful for team leaders to lead by example so they can rally and inspire the group to victory. Here are a few ways to lead by example – no matter who you’re trying to lead:

While actions speak louder than words, you still need to watch what you say. Words can have a serious impact on morale and enthusiasm. A few words from a leader can discourage a team and make it difficult for them to show support and meet goals. Honor the chain of command. While you may not agree with some of the decisions handed down from the upper chain of command, you must respect it at all times to set a good example. Otherwise, confusion and chaos may occur and the structural elements of the team will begin to fall apart. Do the work you ask of others. Be ready to pitch in when needed and even when you aren’t. It shows a team that you are a member, even though you’re the leader and builds trust and confidence in the other team members. You’ll also gain knowledge and learn some skills that you may not be privy to if you’re constantly giving orders. Develop sensitivity and take special interest in others. Everyone has a bad day sometimes – and you should be sensitive to those days when your employee or subordinate just isn’t doing the job up to par. Rather than showing criticism, show sensitivity. Also, make others on your team feel special and compliment often, when possible. Be prudent in choosing your battles. Don’t concentrate your efforts on the little conflicts which arise among team members. Instead, put your efforts into the more important decisions which must be made. Otherwise, you’ll be constantly drained from non-consequential battles. As a leader, it’s your job to know what’s going on at all times. Don’t be so busy giving orders and guidance that you miss listening to your team members and actually hear the advice they offer. Even though you may be an expert in what you do, you can’t know everything. There may be a few good team members who can teach you a thing or two and provide great feedback about your team. Don’t take your team for granted. Your team makes you look good – so never take one or all of them for granted, but consider each as an important asset to what you desire to accomplish. Also, assume (until you’re shown differently) that each person on the team is a good and honest person who you can trust and rely on.

When you strive to set a good example for others, you won’t go won’t go wrong in your life’s choices.