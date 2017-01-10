Business and Technology Trends to Watch Out For

New trends come and go, but some stick around. Who would have thought back in the 90s that everything we knew about business was going to change? In what seemed like the blink of an eye, the internet became a real player in business the world over.

Here are some trends to watch for in the coming year.

3D Printing Goes Mainstream

You’ve heard of 3D printers and you probably don’t even realize it, but newer computers starting with Windows 8.1 have native support for 3D printers. This means that home and business 3D printing is here already. What do you think you could print out for your business?

Marketing in Alternate Reality Expands

Gaming has long been a place where marketers like to try to promote their offerings. As alternate reality becomes even more popular and technology becomes more powerful, it becomes even easier to find ways to promote your products and services where your audience is: playing games.

More Acceptance of Working from Home

With the advent of better connections with the internet, more people can work from home or really any location they want to. For years, people who didn’t understand technology scoffed at the idea of working from home and thought all internet marketers were scammers. Today, internet marketing principles are taught in schools.

More Software Moves to the Cloud

More and more software will be only available via the cloud instead of hard copies. The reason is that the technology is updating so quickly that this enables customers to get updates and patches immediately, instead of having to wait and pay for the upgraded software yearly. On a side note, having cloud-based technology saves money for businesses on having to pay IT staff.

More Automation Available

As technology gets better, there will be more business automation available that will make all tasks for your business easier. From automated checkout to triggers to put people on the right email list, to keeping track of sales and other metrics, it’s all going to get easier for the end user as the technology improves.

More Access to Big Data

The truth is that the businesses that are most successful use big data and make decisions based on the numbers. No matter what type of business you have, you can use data gathered to improve the results of your activities.

Internet of Everything

Entire homes are wired to the internet so that you can turn your sprinklers on, lights on, and more using the internet. If you have a newer car, it’s already connected. Even your coffee pot can be wired to the net so that you can control it from anywhere. The Internet of Everything is already working and will only expand.

Increased Mobility

More people buy mobile devices than buy PCs today. Everyone wants to be able to work from anyplace, and technology is improving to allow you to do it. As long as you have access to cloud-based software via the internet and a device that allows it, you can work from anyplace.

Organizations Learn to Embrace Change

For so long people were really reluctant to change, and some people are still like that. But as time moves forward people are starting to accept that in business, change is the name of the game. Now organizations research potential killer technologies so they can stay ahead of the change and embrace it instead of fearing it.

The User Experience Takes the Lead

Businesses want to make their users enjoy using their products and services, and seek to ensure that they listen more to their customers and audience.

Watch these trends this year and you’ll see that staying ahead of the trends is a good thing for you and your business. You won’t be shocked by killer technologies that can make your business obsolete, and you won’t need to fear change. Embrace it, stay ahead of it, and your business will keep thriving.