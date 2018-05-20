10 Must Have Skills for Creating a Digital Marketing Team

There are a number of skills you need in order to be able to create a digital marketing team that can help you build your brand and grow your business.

1. Goal-Oriented

You need to set goals and track your progress towards them in order to be able to hire the right people for your team and determine how successful they are.

2. A Good Communicator

Everyone working for you needs to understand their role and what is expected of them every day.

3. Analytical

You need to have a command of the essential metrics related to your business in order to track your success. You should be able to use Google Analytics and your email marketing platform’s metrics, amongst other tools, to track the success of your marketing team and hire or fire as needed.

4. Able to Manage Projects

Sometimes in your business you will have a larger project to manage, such as an all-new product launch. This will involve a range of marketing activities that will need to be done by the product launch date, and beyond. You need to be able to prioritize tasks, and assign the right people to the right tasks at the right time.

5. Organized

Hiring and managing staff will always require a good deal of organization to ensure nothing important is being overlooked.

6. Strategic

You need to have a strategy for reaching your target audience and offering them the kind of content and products they need most. Strategy is all about keeping your eye on the bigger picture and then choosing which tactics to implement, which means choosing marketing team members to use these tactics.

7. Able to Write Well

The head of an online content marketing business should be able to write reasonably well in order to communicate their ideas and help keep the content flowing that their target audience will be most interested in.

In terms of hiring, being a good writer means you can spot that talent in others and hire the right people to ghostwrite. In terms of job descriptions for hiring more people for your digital marketing team, the more accurate and clear they are when you post them, the more likely you are to get candidates who are a good fit.

8. A Good Understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

You don’t need to be an expert in SEO — sooner or later, you will want to hire one. But it does help to know the essentials yourself and what the current Google algorithm (formula) is ranking highly these days. In this way, you will be able to tell if the people you are interviewing are the real deal and genuinely know what they are talking about and can get good results.

9. A Good Understanding of Email Marketing Basics

As your business grows, you might consider hiring an email marketing specialist to help you manage your growing number of lists and campaigns. A basic knowledge of how the email marketing platform works, such as AWeber.com, and how to write subject lines that will get the emails opened, can help you hire the right person and track their success.

10. A Basic Understanding of the Top Social Networks

There is so much to do when it comes to getting free traffic from social media that it can easily start to take up all of your time if you are not careful. This is why many business owners decide to outsource their social media marketing.

They might also decide to do so because there are people out there who claim to be Facebook or LinkedIn experts who can get you great results. But you won’t be able to determine their skill and level of success unless you understand the basics about how each network operates.